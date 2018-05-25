Letter to the Editor: Sorry mess

To the editor:

It looks like the human race has not learned a thing in 600 years. The poem below by Eustache Deschamps, a poet in Champagne, France, seems to apply to this century just as it did in the 14th century. What a sorry mess:

“Why is our life so cruel and dark,

That men no longer speak to friend?

Why does evil so clearly mark,

The monstrous government of men?

Compare what is with what is past,

And see how fraud and sorrow stand.

While law and justice fade, so fast,

That I know no longer where I am.”

Emily Rinehart

The Dalles.