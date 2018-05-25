Letter to the Editor: Time for change

To the editor:

The primary election is over, and we now know who we need to support to help get Congress back on track. I don't think anyone questions that Congress has not been functioning for a long time.

With the nomination of Jamie McLeod-Skinner we now have a candidate who is not only highly qualified and knows our district well but has proven with a life time of public service that she can offer the common-sense ideas and values we need. She also possesses the proven integrity to help lead us out of the quagmire our country has found itself in.



In conversations with Jamie and hearing her speak, it is clear that her two highest priorities are seeing that affordable health care is available to all residents throughout the Second Congressional District, and that of making well-paying jobs available to all Oregonians, particularly those in the rural and less populated areas of our district and state.

Jamie McLeod-Skinner is the candidate we have been waiting for to help return sanity to Washington, D.C.

Jack Lorts