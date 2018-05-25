Sailing on a Sunday

Four sailboats are sparring with the strong winds whipping through the Hood River Marina. Waves crash over their hulls from bow to stern as they attempt to navigate a course marked by three buoys topped with fluorescent orange flags.

Yet the sailboat captains, who, in a normal race, would be standing at the helm guiding their ships, are nowhere to be seen.

They are standing, safe and dry, on a sidewalk above the marina. In their hands are the radio control (RC) transmitters with which they work their boats, manipulating the sails and rudder of their scale-models from shore.

Stewart Fletcher, an RC sailor, explains to visitors how his sailboat stays upright in the strong Gorge wind without blowing over onto its side. (The keel has a weight attached to stabilize the vessel.)

He demonstrates with two additional RC sailing vessels he has in the back of his vehicle, pointing out the components of the boats and explaining how they work.

The winds are strong, so Stewart has installed a smaller main and headsail. The smaller the sail, the less the wind is able to influence the sailboat, he explained. Large and small sail kits and attachments are available to customize the RC vessel to fit the personal needs of the operator and the challenges of local waters.

Others have sailboats on the water as well. Toni Wilson dressed up the sails on her boat with colorful images, including a palm tree, a mischievous moon and a vibrant smiling sun.

Dave Hmiel, who had forgotten to bring his smaller sails, had his boat blown off course into tall reeds along the shore. With a long hooked pole he gently lifted the errant vessel and brought onto dry land.

Sitting in a lawn chair, sailor Andy Wells talks to a young man about the hobby of RC sailing. He explained that startup costs can run from $150 to $400 depending on the type of sailboat chosen and what accessories are needed. Groups of RC Sailboat enthusiasts can be found around the world, he added.

The local group, based in Hood River, is called Gorge RC Sailors. They meet every Sunday, 1 p.m., at the Hood River Marina and again on Tuesdays, at 4 p.m.

All are welcomed to sail.