STEM hub wins $50K

The local Columbia Gorge STEM Hub won a $50,000 grant after being named a top-eight finalist in a nationwide competition aimed at improving technology access for students.

It was the only candidate from Oregon to be named a finalist.

The money was awarded by US2020’s STEM Coalition Challenge, and the local hub will get two $25,000 installments.

The money will be used in part to hire staff this summer for maker learning sessions, said Christy Christopher, the Columbia Gorge STEM hub coordinator for the Columbia Gorge Education Service District.

That might be a 15-hour a week position for someone to host maker experiences at schools or the library, or both. It would start in The Dalles and potentially expand.

Maker “experiences” can include things like making a microscope, for example.

The idea is to have someone to “plug the hole of teachers having to learn the STEM technology curriculum,” said Dylan McManus, assistant director at The Dalles-Wasco County Library.

“They would understand that technology, preventing that common hurdle of the teacher having to take something home to figure out how to implement in a classroom,” he said.

Christopher said the person hired will find maker activities that work for students and then bring that knowledge to both teachers and out-of-school leaders, such as in 4-H.

The library has a maker’s lab already. “We built the lab for everyone to play in and now we’re facilitating the play,” McManus said. “There have been tons of people that have helped build the concept of maker-based learning opportunities and now it’s time for us to start playing and experimenting in that lab together.”

It is a way to bring project-based learning where students have access to tools, mentors and like-minded fellow students, he said. The idea of the maker environment is group collaboration, he said.

Christopher said, “A big piece of it to me is increasing access to those experiences beyond kids who already identify as makers or tinkerers or STEM kids. The library has a value because it’s a community space open to everyone.”

The maker movement was born of people sharing space, who then found themselves bouncing ideas off each other.

McManus thinks the grant will be helpful in creating lasting partnerships that will continue to provide funding past the grant phase. It also provides access to international STEM players that have an interest in educating kids.

He said the effort is born out of an industry need for people to be educated in the STEM fields to continue our economy in the United States, and internationally.

US2020 said in an earlier press release, “In order to ensure an economy and country of diverse thinkers and doers, we need to continue to shine a light on the STEM collaborations that are on the ground.”

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The goal of the STEM hub and the work it does is “to inspire students to get involved in STEM, to see themselves as someone who would pursue a STEM career and to also equip them with those skills that would make them successful in such a career,” said Christopher.

The grant money will also be used to hire a person to be a coordinator/partnerships recruiter.

McManus said the STEM hub and its partners will eliminate redundancies and provide a single path for students to access industry professionals in the Gorge, and for those professionals to give back to the community.

The STEM hub is a new concept, McManus said, and presents an opportunity to coordinate efforts. But much work has already been done in that regard. “We couldn’t do much with $50,000 if there was no structure in place,” he said.

The hub is located in The Dalles, but serves five counties in Oregon — Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Wheeler and Gilliam — and tries to work with Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington.

Other entities across the nation have already implemented programs that the STEM hub here can possibly emulate. Another similarly-sized city to The Dalles, Allendale, S.C., was also a grant recipient. “We can definitely foresee partnering with them for ideas,” Christopher said.

McManus said he saw that ability to network with other STEM hubs as almost more beneficial than the money, “because it allows for this network of shared, innovative people working toward a common goal of overcoming this access [to technology] issue that we have in the country.”

What makes the gorge unusual is being a rural area with abundant access to tech resources, owing to the location in the Gorge of such tech giants as Google and Insitu.

“There’s not many rural locations that have this much centralized tech industry. We are very unique in that way,” he said.