After state loss, Sherman looks ahead to 2019 Five seniors are leaving, but returners will build on recent success

PILOT ROCK – Friday’s 2A state quarterfinal baseball matchup pitted No. 3 Pilot Rock against No. 6 Sherman in what was a closely-contested affair.

The Rockets battled back from a 1-0 deficit with a four-run fifth frame and managed to hold off a late-inning rally for a 4-2 triumph in Pilot Rock.

Down 4-1 in the sixth inning, Sherman got a leadoff double from Jacob Justesen and a single by Bradley Moe, which opened the door for the middle of the order to drive in the runs to get them back in the game.

A controversial call, however, cut short that possible rally as Moe was called for an illegal slide on a groundout to shortstop by Treve Martin, so both he and Treve Martin were called out on the play, leaving the Huskies with Justesen at third base and two outs.

Brett Troutman then walked to put runners on the corners and two outs, but Pilot Rock reliever, Chris Wienke, induced an inning-ending fielder’s choice to short, where Troutman was forced out at second base.

Still trailing 4-1 in the seventh, Sherman’s Wade Fields reached on a one-out walk and Cal Homer singled to left.

With Diego Valdez at the plate, both Fields and courtesy runner Patrick Ramos moved into scoring position on a passed ball and Valdez drove in Fields with an RBI groundout to shortstop.

Ramos was at third base and Justesen, the team’s leadoff hitter, was at the plate representing the tying run against Wienke.

On the first pitch he saw, Justesen rolled out to the shortstop for the final out.

Overall, the Huskies totaled five hits (three of them were doubles) and received two walks, but stranded four runners on base, three in scoring position, and had the momentum-changing interference call in the sixth eliminate two runners.

Martin, who doubled and scored a run on a double from Troutman in the first frame, finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.

Troutman added a hit, a walk and an RBI in two official at-bats; Jacob Justesen was 1 for 4 with a double; Cal Homer went 1 for 3; Field posted a 1 for 2 effort with a walk and a run scored; and Valdez finished 0 for 3 with an RBI.

Thieme lasted 5 1/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts in his 83-pitch gem to get the winning decision.

Wienke tossed 1 2/3 frames of one-hit ball with two walks and no strikeouts for the save.

Pilot Rock put up five hits and had nine walks and a hit batter in the contest, with No. 7 hitter Quinton Orr going 1 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs to lead the charge.

Tanner Corwin had a hit, a run scored and two walks; Thieme notched a hit, a walk and scored a run; and Riley Lankford went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Sherman’s starter, Jacob Justesen, tossed 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs, all earned, on four hits. The southpaw walked eight and struck out seven on 106 pitches.

Fields finished the final 1 2/3 innings as a reliever and did not allow a hit, but hit a batter, walked one and struck out two.

Seniors leave on a solid note

Coach Joe Justesen looks back on the careers of his five seniors with a sense of pride.

While there was a mix of players from Sherman, Arlington and Condon, they all used success from other sports to help the baseball program to a 51-19 record, 29-8 in league.

After posting a 13-11 record in 2015, the Huskies were 32-games over .500, outscored their opponents by a 637-348 margin and advanced to the quarterfinals in back-to-back years (2017 and 2018).

“It’s going to be strange not seeing these guys next year, because I’ve been coaching them since T-ball,” coach Justesen said. “These seniors did so much for the baseball program. They came in as freshmen and had immediate success in helping the upper classmen, at that time, compete at a high level. They didn’t just come in and fill spots, they played with the desire of wanting to win. They continued that for all four years. We didn’t completely get our goals of wanting to get to the championship, but they gave it a great effort.”

Veteran seniors, Brett Troutman, Moe, Martin, Jacob Justesen and Trey Homer were key contributors for Sherman in the past few years.

Moe is moving on to the collegiate ranks, so he plans to take whatever he learned on the diamond and use it in various areas of his life.

“This team will help me be better for next year, because this group really shows you the importance of camaraderie and treating your team like family,” Moe said. “Playing with these seniors throughout the last four years has really been cool, because I have seen where each of us have become leaders and how we all did what we had to for this team to help it succeed.”

Returners hope to keep moving up

This season really meant a lot to Moe, because he felt like he was playing with a group that he said had the most heart of any group he had played with in the past.

Trey Homer has stood side-by-side with the seniors since he was 12-years-old, which provides plenty of history and allowed them to develop a winning legacy that the rest of the underclassmen can build on.

Next year, the returning players will have to be more vocal in the dugout and have confidence in themselves and their abilities.

“The young guys have good pieces coming back for next year, but they’re going to have to work extremely hard to get there,” Trey said. “They are going to have to build up their teammates in every way, at every turn. One thing that’s especially important that will have to happen, is someone will have to step up and become a leader. There are people in this group that can step up and be the leader. If that happens, next year’s team will be just as good as this year’s team.”