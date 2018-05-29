Avila finishes on top

Glena Avila is surrounded by a jubilant group of trainers and teammates after this past Saturday’s King of the Cage Grand Finale Mixed Martial Arts title fight at Chinook Winds Casino and Resort in Lincoln City. In the photo are, from left to right, Chance Gabriel (teammate and training partner), Mark Tracey (wrestling coach), Avila, Jason Balfour (purebred jiu jitsu coach), Leonard Gabriel (head coach and striking coach) and Brittany Sims (teammate and training partner).

Avila defeated Angela Danzig by submission at the 3:33 mark of the third round to earn the Women’s 120-pound Superfight World Championship.

In her nine-year career, Avila posted a 6-0 amateur record, before turning pro in 2011. She won her two first fights over Angelica Nicholson (June 17, 2011) and Maria Andaverde (Dec. 3, 2011) by submission, but then lost two close decision in 2012 and 2013. After that, Avila notched consecutive vitories against Kaitie Howard and Steve VanAssche back in 2014. Entering Saturday’s bout, Avila had gone 2-2, with her last win coming against Howard by unanimous decision on Aug. 5, 2017. As her professional career comes to a close with a 7-4 record, Avila is working toward a larger role on the business and training side at Fisticuffs MMA, out of Vancouver, Wash. with hopes of expanding to a second facility in Gresham soon.

For more information on training sessions, contact Leonard Gabriel at 360-772-3312.

