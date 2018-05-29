Jumpstart hoops camp opens signups

If a player wants to maximize their overall skill level in the game of basketball, extra work in the offseason is necessary.

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 3 p.m. starting on Monday, June 25 to Friday, June 29, the Jumpstart Basketball Camp will start its 25th season of giving youths from grades 2-9 the opportunity to hone in on their hoops attributes in a five-day event at Dufur High School.

Bus service is offered from The Dalles and kids from all over the area are encouraged to sign up for this program, which costs $90 per athlete, until the capacity of 150 is met.

Some of the areas instructed include ball handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense. Program coordinator Brian Stevens will have the kids place their undivided attention to details, attentively listening to each word their coach offers.

Several former or current athletes from across the area will be on hand for individualized instruction.

While an athlete may be blessed with speed, size, possess solid inside skills or a deadly 3-point shot, none of those attributes matter if a player cannot mesh with his or her teammates, so extra time will focus on character traits and using those skills to help a team come together.

Not only are these basketball standouts instructed on the intricate aspects of the game, they are broken up into skill levels and positions, so they can harbor some knowledge of each area of the floor ranging from guard, to wing and post knowledge.

Along with the opportunity to work together to practice their new skills, the aim of the camp is predicated on emphasizing the fundamentals, developing proper mechanics and gaining valuable game experience.



Campers acquire and carry the knowledge over for a chance to get a solid start to their upcoming seasons.



In the end, there is no bigger tool then getting on the hardwood.

Early in the morning, the athletes sit down for a speech from one of the coaches, and then the instruction begins.

After a break, the kids get an opportunity to use their skills in friendly scrimmages, with coaches emphasizing proper techniques on the sidelines.

For more information on the upcoming hoops camp, parents can text or email Stevens at 541-340-0007 or email jumpstartdufur@gmail.com.