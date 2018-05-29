In Memoriam

The Odd Fellows cemetery off Cherry Heights Road, above, was draped in flags on Memorial Day due to the efforts of Eagle Scout Logan Nerdin and Boy Scout Troop 352. Nerdin, a senior at The Dalles High School, obtained donations from area businesses and community members to attach 190 flags to plastic pipe. Donations are still needed to cover costs, call Logan at 541-965-3909.

A ceremony was held May 28 at Kelly Viewpoint. The event was organized by American Legion Post 19 in partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2471, the Mid-Columbia Veterans Memorial Committee and The Dalles Outpost of Point Man International Ministries. Speaker Dan Brophy, a retired Marine officer and Vietnam veteran, spoke of the need to remember the nearly 3 million Americans who have died at war, as well as those now serving in harm’s way in the Middle East.