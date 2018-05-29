For the Record for May 30, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

May 24, 7:36 p.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 westbound, exit 82, on a report of a grass fire. Police arrived prior to the crew and advised there was no wildfire, just a small camp fire built by a transient.

The crew was cancelled while heading to the area and returned to quarters.

The agency also responded to 11 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Thursday afternoon from West 6th and Snipes streets.

A death report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 2000 block of Liberty Way.

A male subject was contacted Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. It was determined he was drinking alcohol in public and was subsequently cited and released for drinking in public. A report was taken.

An assault report was taken Thursday evening from the 1100 block of East 12th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported her son was assaulted. Caller stated the incident took place earlier during the school day on school grounds.

The incident is under investigation.

A death report was taken Thursday evening from the 1400 block of East 13th Street.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported her vehicle was entered and had some items stolen from within.

Juan Martin Perez Hammond, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 3800 block of West 10th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the in-lieu site early Friday morning after a caller reported a female suspect came into her home and assaulted her. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

A hit and run report was taken Thursday evening from Rowena.

Oregon State Police

Josue Aaron Valentin, 22, Happy Valley, was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 98 and is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful delivery of marijuana.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73 early Friday morning on a report of a wrong way driver. The vehicle was stopped and the driver did not appear to be impaired but was fatigued. She was cited and released for reckless driving. A report was taken.

Parole & Probation

James Edward Wham, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of post-prison violations.