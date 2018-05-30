‘Five women’ opens Friday

The Dalles Theater Company opens Alan Ball’s “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” at the Columbia Gorge Community College theater June 1, with performances 7 p.m. on Fridays June 1 and 8, Saturdays June 2 and 9, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on June 3. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Co-directed by Laura Smith and Jordan Zachariasen, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” takes place at a wealthy estate in Knoxville, Tenn., during an “ostentatious wedding reception” in the 1980s.

The play’s description reads: “Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. They are: Frances, a painfully sweet but sheltered fundamentalist; Mindy, the cheerful, wisecracking lesbian sister of the groom; Georgeanne, whose heartbreak over her own failed marriage triggers outrageous behavior; Meredith, the bride's younger sister; and Trisha, a jaded beauty whose die-hard cynicism about men is called into question when she meets Tripp, a charming bad-boy user to whom there is more than meets the eye.

“As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit.”

Runtime is approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission; and due to harsh language and intense themes, the play is recommended for mature audiences only.

Tickets are $15 each and available at the door or in advance at squareup.com/store/the-dalles-theatre-company, with a $5 discount at the door for anyone dressed up in ‘80s or early ‘90s wedding attire.

Though not required for entry, attendees buying tickets in advance are encouraged to print and bring their email confirmation notices.