For the Record for May 31, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday May 31, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 25, 6:56 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 1700 block of West 10th Street. Driver was transported to the local hospital. She was cited and released into the care of medical staff for driving under the influence of intoxicants. A report was taken.

Wasco County

May 27, 8:34 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 6th and Chenowith Loop streets. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 26, 2:40 a.m. – Crew responded to the 2800 block of East 12th Street on an odor investigation. Crew did a walkthrough of the home and found slightly elevated levels of propane gas in an upstairs room, but not enough to set the alarm. The home was ventilated and the smell dissipated.

May 26, 7:31 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of East 20th Street on a burn complaint. A small, controlled attended burn was located at a residence. The property owner was going to put out the fire as the wind was picking up. No problem was found.

May 27, 10:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of Hermits Way on a report of a burn complaint. Upon arrival, several subjects were sitting around a firepit. The fire was extinguished without incident by the property owner.

May 28, 10:47 a.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Floral Court on a report of a grass fire in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival the homeowner was seen putting water on a blackened area of the back- yard . An ashtray had blown over and caused the fire.

May 28, 3:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a report of a grass fire. Upon arrival, several people were putting water on a blackened area. According to a resident, he was using a firepit and dumped the ashes in a pile on his property which caused the fire. The area was mopped up.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Friday, three on Saturday, 16 on Sunday, and six on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jill Michella Nevins, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon near East 14th and Riverview streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Friday evening after a caller reported her juvenile son was throwing items in the home. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday evening from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her brother broke a mirror on her vehicle.

Kenneth Scott Nyberg, 53, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1000 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.

A trespass report was taken Saturday morning from the 1200 block of Laughlin Street after a caller reported his brother came onto his property after being told to stay away.

Jorge Luis Vergen, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop near West 7th and Ash streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Kcarsidey Rose Tyler, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of interference with a police officer.

A theft report was taken early Sunday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.

Kristian Grace Chavez, 38, Hood River, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near the East 2nd Street roundabout and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Marcus Dupree Watson, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 200 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Robert Earl Allison, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday in the 400 block of East 9th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Police responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported his girlfriend is highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. She was located and had a large cut on her hand. She was taken to the hospital and cited and released into the care of medical staff for minor in possession of alcohol.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her phone was stolen from her vehicle.

Police responded to West 7th and Snipes streets Sunday evening after a caller reported a large fight was in progress. An informational report was taken.



A harassment report was taken Sunday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her neighbor spit on her. The incident is under investigation.

Lori Kor, 25, Milwaukie, was arrested early Monday morning near West 10th and Cherry Heights streets on an out of state warrant.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon form the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a subject stole her winning lottery tickets.

A hit and run report was taken Monday evening from the 900 block of East 2nd Street.

Scott Stevens, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2100 block of West 7th Street and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

A male subject was cited and released for third-degree theft Monday evening in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.

Jack Edward Delvaeminck, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop at East 11th and Kelly streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken Friday evening after an unoccupied boat had drifted and had become a hazard to marine navigation. Intertribal police and deputies were able to remove the boat.

A fraud report was taken Saturday afternoon from Tygh Valley after a victim reported being scammed online.

Patrick Ryan Audette, 31, Portland, was arrested Sunday morning at Clear Lake campground and is accused of assault on a public safety officer, harassment, attempt to commit a crime, and probation violation.

Deputy responded to Highway 197, milepost 22 Monday afternoon after a caller reported that, while heading southbound, something flew off a northbound vehicle striking her vehicle and causing damage. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

Ashley Marie Bolieiro, 30, Wishram, Wash., was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound. Exit 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Sherman County

Chad J. Congie, 37, Boring, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 97, milepost 5 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

Robb Roy Stewart, 47, Port Orford, was arrested Sunday evening at an undisclosed location and is accused of unlawful possession of a concealed firearm and second-degree criminal trespass.

Gilliam County

Ronda Lee Anderson, 47, Portland, was arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 19, milepost 34 and is accused of driving while suspended.

Regional Jail

Martin Bivaldo Rivas, 25, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Talon Matthew Heuker, 18, Cascade Locks, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.

Ashlee Renae Oliva, 30, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for second-degree theft and felon in possession of a weapon.