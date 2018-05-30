Maria Keilman, a salutatorian of the Class of 2018 at The Dalles High School, participated in the Senior Walk at her grade school, St. Mary’s Academy, on Wednesday morning. The group of seniors at St. Mary’s then visited classrooms. In the kindergarten, a boy announced he could tie his shoes, and a teacher’s aide reminded the seniors that that was something they would’ve once said.
