For the Record for June 1, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Friday June 1, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 29, 1:54 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Heritage Loop on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation. Contact was made with the occupant, who said his alarmed started beeping and then stopped. The home was checked and no sign of gas was present. The occupant was advised to check the batteries of his alarm and possibly get a new one.

May 29, 7:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a fire alarm.

It was determined that use of a hydrant during a training drill at the fire department set the alarm at a local business. The alarm was reset.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported a vehicle fled without paying for gas.

Amie Ruth Taylor, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A burglary report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1300 block of West 2nd Street.

An assault report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1400 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

A found property report was taken Tuesday morning from the 600 block of West 2nd Street after an officer located some vehicle equipment in the area.

Animal control responded to the 1200 block of East 8th Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 200 block of East 10th Street.

A death report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 1000 block of G Street.

Michael Emerson Mayfield, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue on a warrant for two counts of probation violation and two counts of post-prison violations.

An informational report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 1200 block of East 11th Street after a caller reported someone was using her online photos of her rental property to rent the home out which they have no authority to do. The incident is under investigation.

Michael James Ruth, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 2200 block of West 9th Place and is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and harassment. Emma Esperanza Breaux, 19, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree burgla-ry, second-degree criminal mischief, and harassment. Guadalupe Maria Breaux, 25, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and harassment.



A criminal mischief report was taken Tuesday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a customer smashed a screen to a video poker machine. The incident is under investigation.

While doing foot patrol in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way Tuesday evening an officer observed a male suspect using drugs in his parked vehicle. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A report was taken Tuesday morning for a sex crime that occurred within Wasco County.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from Maupin after a victim reported he had some camping equipment stolen over the weekend.

Oregon State Police

Tyson Paul Nelson, 38, Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 81 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 69 Wednesday morning after a caller reported two semis carrying a modular home were taking out traffic cones in the area and one truck almost struck a construction worker. The lead driver was cited for recklessly endangering a highway worker. The lead and rear driver were both cited for exceeding the maximum width. A report was taken.

Regional Jail

Joseph Dennis Cunningham, 41, St. Helens, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

Alex Morales, 55, Lynwood, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for two counts of contempt of court.

Christopher Todd Smith, 30, Mosier, was jailed Wednesday on local charges for fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and harassment.

Cynthia Antonia Saiz, 39, Mosier, was jailed Wednesday on local charges for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Justin Casey McClour, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Colten Calvin Koops, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.