Sluggers put up big numbers

The Dalles’ 14U Sluggers Junior Baseball Organization squad posted a 2-1-1 record last weekend at the Bend Tournament, with victories over Sprague and Madras.

At Bend, the Sluggers tied their first game by a 3-all tally against the Dragons, and then inched past Sprague in a close 6-5 thriller. Following a 7-2 loss to the TC Aces, the Sluggers finished tournament action with a lopsided 11-5 final versus Madras.

This Sluggers group, coached by Ken Brock, Rick Wilson, and Brian Humphreys, exhibit a solid style of ball with an emphasis on the pitching, defense and executing the fundamentals as their focal points. This group has stout pitching with Kade Wilson, Anthony and Riley Brock, to name a few, and boast speed and power from Schwartz, Hedges, LaFaver, Brock and Wilson.

In three previous tournaments entered, the Sluggers ended up with a tournament win at Estacada and then picked up a few decent outcomes during spring play. While the 12U squad is done for the spring, coach Brock and his staff are eyeballing a few other tournaments to enter before the end of the 2018 baseball season. For news and notes on the program, parents and community members can log on to www.facebook.com and search for the Sluggers icon.