Softball team has seven get all-league nod Bradford gets Riverhawks’ lone first-team selection in her final year

Coming off a three-win 2017 campaign, The Dalles softball team welcomed in a new coach and showed improvement in several categories.

All told, the Riverhawks nearly tripled their win total, going from three to eight, shaved five losses down to 17 after a program-high 22 last season, scored 21 more runs (140-119), allowed nine fewer runs (230-221) and finished the regular season ranked No. 17 in the 5A classification.

Even with only one league victory, The Dalles increased its all-Columbia River Conference recipients from six to seven, as Kathryn Bradford earned a first-team award for the second straight year and teammates Bailey LeBreton, Kilee Hoylman, Emma Weir, Jodi Thomasian, Lauryn Belanger and Maddie Troutt were second-team picks.

“It’s exciting to see my team get represented so well, because even though our season wasn’t very good, it shows we have good talent within our team and that we just need to collaborate better in the future,” Thomasian said.

Bradford shows her worth

Bradford, who added third-team all-state honors to her awards last season to go along with the team’s lone first-team nod, posted 16 putouts, had two outfield assists and played error-free ball in 26 games, 12 in league.

Offensively Bradford, a senior, hit .375 with a .417 on-base percentage, a slugging average of .500 and struck out 25 percent of the time during league.

Overall, the centerfielder put up a .426 batting average, a .462 on-base percentage and a .544 slugging percentage.

From league snub as a freshman, Bradford chalked up second team in her sophomore year, and capped her last two seasons on the CRC’s top list.

“Over the years, I feel like I have really improved with executing on both the little things and big things,” Bradford said of her progression. “Things like reading the ball better or bigger things like bringing my batting average up each year. I always try my best to make any improvements I can and always push myself to do my best and try my hardest. I feel like that is what has built me to be better and better each year.”

Earlier this spring, Bradford received a scholarship to play outfield on the Mount Hood Community College softball team, joining her older sister, Maddy, on the roster.

With another all-league ribbon in hand, Bradford is both motivated and excited to see where she stands on the bigger stage.

“Getting all-league makes me feel really proud of how much extra time and effort I put into the sport and that it is all paying off,” Bradford said. “Of course, there are always things to adjust and room for improvement, so I am excited to work on those new things with new coaches next season in college.”

Troutt caps first year in style

Entering varsity action as a highly-touted catcher, Troutt burst onto the softball scene with several highlights on both offense and defense.

In league, Troutt had a batting average and on-base percentage of .429 and a .619 slugging percentage.

The freshman finished with a .474 batting average, a .458 on-base percentage and posted the second-highest slugging percentage at .702 with two home runs (tied for second-best on the team).

From her catcher’s spot, Troutt, who also played third base, tallied eight putouts and 13 assists.

“Getting all-league is very rewarding to me, especially since I was the only freshman on the varsity team,” Troutt said. “Knowing that your age doesn’t matter really makes you feel great about yourself. Showing the people who think that a freshman shouldn’t be on varsity that you can.”

Weir excels at new position

Weir was one of three seniors to have their names called for all-league recognition, as she made the transition from catcher to outfield to get her second-team selection.

While her numbers through 26 games were a little on the low side, Weir hit her peak during 12 league games by putting up a .333 batting average, a .368 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage, chipping in a home run.

Defensively, Weir notched nine putouts, had an outfield assist and did not commit an error.

“The last few years have really helped me become an overall better player by learning leadership and teamwork skills,” Weir said. “I grew a lot as I got older.”

After graduation, Weir, who along with LeBreton, Belanger and Thomasian are National Honor Society members, plans on attending Arizona State University, where she will work toward a degree in nursing.

It is through athletics that she acquired important life skills that will carry her through college life.

“I have learned many teamwork and leadership skills from athletics, which I can use in my future,” Weir said.

Team-first actions boost Belanger

Finally getting a chance to play on a consistent basis, Belanger blossomed in her sophomore year at first base and in the top of the batting order.

The lefty racked up 184 putouts, had five assists and made two errors for a .995 fielding percentage in her 26-game slate, and she played error-free ball in CRC play with two assists and 78 putouts.

Belanger wrapped up her first full season with a .322 batting average, a .333 on-base number and had a .492 slugging percentage, with two home runs.

“It feels so great that this year I was able to have the opportunity to help my team out on offense and defense,” Belanger said. “They were able to depend on me at first base and also on doing my role as a hitter.”

Added to her second-team infielder pick, Belanger was named as the team’s Most Inspirational.

While big hits and solid defense were her specialties, Belanger takes pride in selfless play with a team-leading 31 sacrifice bunts.

“As a player, I’ve realized how to be a better leader in what I need to do to help my team become more like a well-oiled machine,” Belanger said. “That’s what being a player is all about. Knowing your role and doing what’s best for the team. When all players realize that they have a role and need to do their part, the team will succeed.”

LeBreton cashes in all-around play

LeBreton, a junior, earned a spot on the second team in consecutive years, making a difference as a pitcher and slugger.

On a team that slugged 15 home runs, LeBreton led the Riverhawks with five long balls, including a walk-off, two-run homer to defeat Hood River Valley, 2-1, on May 11 in the team’s finale.

In league, LeBreton notched a .429 batting average, a .480 on-base percentage and added a .905 slugging percentage, as she finished just short of making it to the first team.

Aside from CRC games, the junior posted a .426 average, was on base 39 percent of the time and led the Riverhawks in slugging percentage at .778.

Defensively, LeBreton tallied 13 putouts, nine in league, and 48 assists, 21 in league, and did not commit an error.

At pitcher, LeBreton wound up with a 3.26 earned run average with six winning decisions.

Hoylman plays important role

Joining LeBreton on the second team for the second consecutive year was Hoylman, who played everywhere on the field to garner second-team utility honors.

Defensively, Hoylman had 41 assists, 15 in league, and 23 putouts, nine in league, with three errors for a .955 fielding percentage. She did not make an error in 12 league tilts.

Hoylman finished the season with a .350 batting average, a .378 on-base percentage and a .425 slugging percentage.

One thing that Belanger likes is the fact that four of the seven all-league recipients will be back at key positions next season, so a strong core is in place to build around.

“Being able to have four of our young players get all-league is huge. It shows that we won’t slump after our seniors leave,” Belanger said. “We have the potential to keep going and keep our program successful.”

Thomasian’s glove earns praise

As a team, the Riverhawks turned nine double plays and posted a .954 fielding percentage, so the consistent play by Thomasian at shortstop was a key aspect to why the numbers improved.

The senior, who won Most Inspirational, along with Belanger, posted 53 putouts and 46 assists on seven errors for a .905 fielding percentage.

She tacked on 25 putouts, 24 assists and four errors in 12 league contests and ended her career with a personal-best fielding percentage of .925 to get her second-team all-league award.

On offense, Thomasian tallied a .338 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .544.

Thomasian is headed to Clark Community College in Vancouver, Wash., where she accepted scholarships to play both softball and basketball for the Penguins.

“The last few years have made me a better all-around player by helping me understand how to deal with adversity and have a better all-around team mentality,” Thomasian said. “I have improved greatly over the years, especially on defense. And I can’t wait to see where it carries me throughout college.”