TDHS wins welding event

For the second year running, a student from The Dalles High School has won a regional welding competition.

Senior Luke Petroff took first and junior Jaeden Biehn repeated her third place finish from the year before at the second annual Central Oregon Welding Contest held at Central Oregon Community College in Bend on March 23.

The event drew 27 welders from five schools in the greater central Oregon area.

Also competing from The Dalles were Shantill Moody, Emilio Portillo-Sanchez and Gavin Wallace.

The Dalles has taken back-to-back first and third place finishes, as Daryl Richman took first in 2017, said TDHS welding instructor Robert Wells-Clark.

“It’s pretty cool for us to do this two years in a row and shows how well the program is doing in gen-eral,” he said in an earlier email.

The other schools competing were Redmond, Mt. View, Bend High and Summit.

Petroff hopes to be a welder at a class 1 railroad, which are the major freight hauling railroads in the country, and do stainless steel/aluminum welding as a hobby.

Petroff thanked Clark and family friend John Ruby for teaching him about welding.

Petroff’s mother, Vicki, said, “We really appreciate how Mr. Clark has taught and mentored Luke. He is a great teacher that truly cares about his students and their progress.”