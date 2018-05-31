Traffic calming demo starting at Dry Hollow

A temporary traffic calming demonstration will be set up at Dry Hollow Elementary this weekend and will run through the last day of school, on Wednesday, June 13.

The demonstration will involve traffic pattern changes on Dry Hollow and E 19th Street.

On Saturday, June 2 and Sunday, June 3, the pick-up and drop-off areas will be restructured to cut back on confusion and make it safer for kids and drivers.



It will include a snorkel lane, and crosswalk on 19th Street, and a mini circle at the intersection of 19th and Lewis streets. The traffic calming demonstration will run through the last day of school, Wednesday, June 13th, 2018.

Blue Zones Project – The Dalles, a community wellness endeavor, is seeking volunteers to help with the set-up and traffic control from June 2- 13.

The road will not be closed, but there will be volunteers setting up the demonstration on June 2-3 and directing traffic through the 13, and drivers are asked to exercise caution through the area as everyone adjusts to the changes.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, learn more, or leave feedback about this temporary demonstration, please visit www.dryhollow.org.