Looking Back on November 4, 2018

Terray Harmon and Lucile Stephens contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. It is one of a number of photographs of existing prints, reproduced on film, and simply labeled “pioneer pictures.”

Lucile Stephens said the tall tripod looked much like an oil drilling machine now stored at the museum that was used in Dufur. The drill was brought in by the Johnson brothers, who at one time owned Dufur Valley. Much of the other equipment visible, like the steam engine and possibly the cook shack, are also on display at the museum.

The equipment was also used, however, for building area railroads.

Terray Harmon also through it looked like early railroad construction equipment, with the pile of rock visible in front, and spreading and grading equipment.

Those interested in the equipment pictured, and other pioneer pictures, are welcome to the annual meeting of the Wasco County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall in Dufur. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The hall is located at 420 NE First St., Dufur.

The program for the meeting includes a talk by Mike Schend. He has been a tour guide for the Barlow Road for 35 years. He will focus on those who established the Barlow Road, which was named for Samuel Kimbrough Barlow.

The toll road operated from 1843 and in various forms until 1918.

There will be a short business meeting after the program.

Lunch is at noon. Annual membership dues are collected at registration. Membership cost is $25 individual, $35 family, $50 sustaining and $100 patron. A $50 business membership is also available.

The society is a 501(c)3 non profit organization.

Exhibits will be open before and after the meeting. Outdoor exhibits will depend on the weather.