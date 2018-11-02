The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Union Pacific boosts CGCC welding

Mary Kramer, dean of career and technical education at Columbia Gorge Community College, receives a $12,900 contribution towards welding equipment from Aaron Hunt, public affairs director for Union Pacific Railroad.

Mary Kramer, dean of career and technical education at Columbia Gorge Community College, receives a $12,900 contribution towards welding equipment from Aaron Hunt, public affairs director for Union Pacific Railroad.

As of Friday, November 2, 2018

Welding students at Columbia Gorge Community College’s campus in The Dalles will have an expanded array of equipment to work with thanks to a $12,900 donation from Union Pacific Foundation...

