The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Big Sky Conference honorees

Big Sky Conference recipients, from left to right, Lexie Cox (Echo), Shelby Reed (Sherman), Trinity Blake (Dufur), Desiree Winslow (Sherman), Kyrsten Sprouse (South Wasco County), Jada Myers (South Wasco County) and Alex Putnam (Echo) had their names called as first-team winner during a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Echo. Cox also secured Player of the Year honors.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Big Sky Conference recipients, from left to right, Lexie Cox (Echo), Shelby Reed (Sherman), Trinity Blake (Dufur), Desiree Winslow (Sherman), Kyrsten Sprouse (South Wasco County), Jada Myers (South Wasco County) and Alex Putnam (Echo) had their names called as first-team winner during a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Echo. Cox also secured Player of the Year honors.

As of Tuesday, November 6, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Five volleyball athletes received honorable mention status this year for their respective teams. In the photo are, from left to right, Serenity Rodriguez (Ione), Reese Millis (South Wasco County), Kalie Ellis (Dufur), Jaelyn Justesen (Sherman), and Savannah Moe (Sherman). The second-seeded South Wasco County Redsides clinched their second consecutive district championship in four games over the No. 4-seeded Sherman Huskies.

photo

Photo by Ray Rodriguez

Second-team all-Big Sky Conference awards were given out to six players from four different schools last month at Echo High School. In the group photo are, from left to right, Sydnee Byers, Annie Barnes, Tylene Skillman, Mikayla Kelly, Madisen Davis, and Emma Reitmann.

Big Sky Conference recipients, from left to right, Lexie Cox (Echo), Shelby Reed (Sherman), Trinity Blake (Dufur), Desiree Winslow (Sherman), Kyrsten Sprouse (South Wasco County), Jada Myers (South Wasco County) and Alex Putnam (Echo) had their names called as first-team winner during a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)