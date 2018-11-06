Big Sky Conference honorees

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
Big Sky Conference recipients, from left to right, Lexie Cox (Echo), Shelby Reed (Sherman), Trinity Blake (Dufur), Desiree Winslow (Sherman), Kyrsten Sprouse (South Wasco County), Jada Myers (South Wasco County) and Alex Putnam (Echo) had their names called as first-team winner during a ceremony held on Saturday, Oct. 20 in Echo. Cox also secured Player of the Year honors.
