Butterfly lab on track

Photo Kathy Street, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo
A newly emerged Oregon silverspot butterfly alights in a meadow along the Oregon Coast. More than 3,800 silverspot eggs have been laid at the zoo’s butterfly conservation lab over the past month as part of a program to boost the declining population of this imperiled Northwest pollinator.
The Oregon Zoo’s butterfly conservation lab closed out its busiest egg-laying season in a decade this month: More than 3,800 Oregon silverspot eggs were laid as part of a focused effort to save this imperiled Northwest pollinator...
