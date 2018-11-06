Entertainment Update: November 7, 2018

Photo by Mark Gibson
Christopher Hall, right, interacts with the audience Monday night at The Dalles Civic Auditorium during a Community Concert Association performance with his “Comic Quartet.” Hall offered a mix of classic music and humor.
Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment