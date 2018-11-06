Robotics students place in tournament

Contributed photo
Robotics students scored top-3 finishes at this last weekend’s VEX tournament in Goldendale. Team 5 Elements (Stephen Ganders, Jacob Ganders, Theo Sandoz, Matthew Miller and Haley James) earned Second place Programing Skills trophy and placed Sixth in Robot Skills. System Overload (Ian Castenada, Hayden Jacobsen, and Jack McAllister) placed third in Programming Skills and fifth in Robot Skills. Team Fusion Vex (Angel Garcia, Shane Squires, Meghan Lenardson, and Frances Fuller) placed eighth in Robot Skills.
