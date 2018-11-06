The Dalles Chronicle Logo

TD girls wrap up season ninth at state

Mullins paces team in 20th; Alvarez places 19th

The Dalles girls’ cross country team scored 242 points for ninth place in the 13-team field at Saturday’s 5A OSAA State Championships in Eugene. In the photo are, from left to right, Liz Tapia, Vivian Harrah, Emma Mullins, Tressa Wood, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Emily Johnson and Savannah Strassheim. Mullins capped her career with a time of 19:51 to secure 20th place, while Strassheim, a fellow senior, posted a 22:14.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Samuel Alvarez placed 19th at the 5A State Cross Country Championships after a final mark of 16:53. In his final six races, Alvarez had a 16:19 average, including a personal-record 15:55 on Oct. 18 in Pendleton.

In every race, Samuel Alvarez wants to win...

