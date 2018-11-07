Unofficial election results for Wasco County, as released at 8 p.m.
U.S. Representative, Second District
Greg Walden - 4,925 votes - 53.13 percent
Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 3,952 votes - 42.64 percent
Mark Roberts - 385 - 4.15 percent
Oregon governor, top 3
Knute Buehler - 4,926 - 52.31 percent
Kate Brown - 3,787 - 40.21 percent
Patrick Starnes - 356 - 3.78 percent
State senate, 30th District
Cliff Bentz - 4,471 - 56.41 percent
Solea Kabakov - 3,444 - 43.45 percent
State representative, 59th District
Daniel Bonham - 4,581 - 56.51 percent
Darcy Long-Curtis - 3,518 - 43.39 percent
City of The Dalles Councilor at Large
Rod Runyon - 1,961 - 46.81 percent
Brian Stevens - 1,572 - 37.50 percent
John Frederick - 627 - 14.97 percent
City of The Dalles, Position 1
Tim McGloughlin - 2,278 - 55.64 percent
Chip Wood - 1,783 votes - 43.55 percent
City of The Dalles, Position 3
Russ Brown - 2,189 votes - 54.05 percent
Tiffany Prince - 1,838 - 45.38 percent
Dufur City Council, seat 2
Stan Ashbrook - 158 votes - 57.88 percent
Matt Brougher - 114 votes, 41.76 percent
Maupin mayor
Lynn Ewing - 150 votes - 68.49 percent
Suzanne Knapp - 66 votes - 30.14 percent
Maupin city council - Vote for 3
Randy Bechtol - 145 votes - 24.45 percent
Susan Wright - 137 votes - 23.10 percent
Mike Foreaker - 134 votes - 22.60 percent
Measure 102
No - 4,745 votes - 51.76 percent
Yes - 4,423 votes - 48.24 percent
Measure 103
No - 4,792 votes - 51.08 percent
Yes - 4,590 votes - 48.92 percent
Measure 104
No - 5,729 votes - 62.70 percent
Yes - 3,408 votes - 37.30 percent
Measure 105
No - 5,308 votes - 56.98 percent
Yes - 4,007 votes - 43.02 percent
Measure 106
No - 5,507 votes - 58.73 percent
Yes - 3,870 votes - 41.27 percent
City of Dufur Measure 33-96
Yes - 158 votes - 52.84 percent
No - 141 votes - 47.14 percent
Dufur School District 29
Yes - 530 votes - 66.33 percent
No - 269 votes - 33.67 percent
Northern Wasco School District 21
Measure 33-98
No - 4,397 votes - 59.35 percent
Yes - 3,012 votes - 40.65 percent
White River Health District
Measure 33-99
No - 530 votes - 52.74 percent
Yes - 475 votes - 47.25 percent
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment