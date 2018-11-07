The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Unofficial election results for Wasco County

As of Wednesday, November 7, 2018

﻿

Unofficial election results for Wasco County, as released at 8 p.m.

U.S. Representative, Second District

Greg Walden - 4,925 votes - 53.13 percent

Jamie McLeod-Skinner - 3,952 votes - 42.64 percent

Mark Roberts - 385 - 4.15 percent

Oregon governor, top 3

Knute Buehler - 4,926 - 52.31 percent

Kate Brown - 3,787 - 40.21 percent

Patrick Starnes - 356 - 3.78 percent

State senate, 30th District

Cliff Bentz - 4,471 - 56.41 percent

Solea Kabakov - 3,444 - 43.45 percent

State representative, 59th District

Daniel Bonham - 4,581 - 56.51 percent

Darcy Long-Curtis - 3,518 - 43.39 percent

City of The Dalles Councilor at Large

Rod Runyon - 1,961 - 46.81 percent

Brian Stevens - 1,572 - 37.50 percent

John Frederick - 627 - 14.97 percent

City of The Dalles, Position 1

Tim McGloughlin - 2,278 - 55.64 percent

Chip Wood - 1,783 votes - 43.55 percent

City of The Dalles, Position 3

Russ Brown - 2,189 votes - 54.05 percent

Tiffany Prince - 1,838 - 45.38 percent

Dufur City Council, seat 2

Stan Ashbrook - 158 votes - 57.88 percent

Matt Brougher - 114 votes, 41.76 percent

Maupin mayor

Lynn Ewing - 150 votes - 68.49 percent

Suzanne Knapp - 66 votes - 30.14 percent

Maupin city council - Vote for 3

Randy Bechtol - 145 votes - 24.45 percent

Susan Wright - 137 votes - 23.10 percent

Mike Foreaker - 134 votes - 22.60 percent

Measure 102

No - 4,745 votes - 51.76 percent

Yes - 4,423 votes - 48.24 percent

Measure 103

No - 4,792 votes - 51.08 percent

Yes - 4,590 votes - 48.92 percent

Measure 104

No - 5,729 votes - 62.70 percent

Yes - 3,408 votes - 37.30 percent

Measure 105

No - 5,308 votes - 56.98 percent

Yes - 4,007 votes - 43.02 percent

Measure 106

No - 5,507 votes - 58.73 percent

Yes - 3,870 votes - 41.27 percent

City of Dufur Measure 33-96

Yes - 158 votes - 52.84 percent

No - 141 votes - 47.14 percent

Dufur School District 29

Yes - 530 votes - 66.33 percent

No - 269 votes - 33.67 percent

Northern Wasco School District 21

Measure 33-98

No - 4,397 votes - 59.35 percent

Yes - 3,012 votes - 40.65 percent

White River Health District

Measure 33-99

No - 530 votes - 52.74 percent

Yes - 475 votes - 47.25 percent

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)