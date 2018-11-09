Doctor Faustus onstage

Photo by Mark Gibson
The Dalles Theatre Company presents Ch. Marlowe’s “Doctor Faustus” Nov. 10, 2 p.m., and Nov. 16 and 17, 7 p.m. All performances are onstage at the Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, located on the third floor of Building 1. Pictured are, left to right, Asher Young (Cornelius, Mephistophilis); Emily Fitzgerald (Wagner, deadly sin, The Pope, Emperor); Ern Waters (deadly sin, Robin, Old man); Linda Beiter (Faustus); Jesse Trosper (Valdes, Clown, deadly sin, Cardinal of Lorraine, Ralph, Knight, Horseman, Duke of Vanholt); Dawn Sheirbon (Lucifer, Tavern keeper, Duchess of Vanholt).
