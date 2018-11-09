Guest Column: Resistance has little to show for non-stop attacks

That’s all you got? Two years of non-stop campaigning, denouncing and doxing — and all the Resistance has to show for it is a House majority smaller than the one Republicans currently have and a net loss of three Senate seats? (Thank you, Justice Brett Kavanaugh!)
Democratic leaders may try saying, “THIS IS JUST WHAT WE WANTED! We wanted to be down by three Senate seats...
