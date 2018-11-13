Letter to the Editor: A remembrance

To the editor:
On the centennial of the Armistice of World War I, members of the Columbia Gorge community came together at the Stonehenge Memorial to remember the sacrifices of many men and women who voluntarily set aside their personal liberties to answer our nations call to arms and go to a foreign land and defend those who could not defend themselves from bitter oppression...
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment