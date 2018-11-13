News in Brief: November 14, 2018

Roadkill rules approved

New rules on road-struck elk and deer were adopted at the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting in October, held in Klamath Falls.

Here is a summary of the new rules, as published by the Oregon Hunters Association:

Deer and elk accidentally struck by a vehicle may be salvaged for consumption only. Intentionally hitting a deer or elk in order to salvage it remains unlawful.

Anyone who salvages a road killed deer or elk must complete a free online permit within 24 hours of salvaging the animal. Antlers and head of all salvaged animals must be surrendered to an ODFW office within five business days of taking possession of the carcass.

The entire carcass of the animal, including gut piles, must be removed from the road and road right of way during the salvage. In cases where a deer or elk is struck, injured and then put down to alleviate suffering, only the driver of the vehicle that struck the animal may salvage the carcass and law enforcement must be immediately notified. Sale of any part of the salvaged animal is prohibited.

Register for Festival of Trees

Registration is now open for those wishing to decorate and donate a tree for the Festival of Trees, which is hosted by the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation. This year’s festival takes place at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 7. Columbia State Bank is the presenting sponsor. New this year, the Community Day sponsor is Avenue Properties—The Gorge.

To donate a tree for this event, download a form at www.mcmc.net/fot or email mchf@mcmc.net. For more information or to purchase your tickets for Festival of Trees, contact the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation, call 541-296-7275, email cynthiak@mcmc.net or find us on the web at www.mcmc.net/mchf.

The Festival of Trees is a live auction of decorated Christmas trees. For those donating a decorated tree, the fun starts Wednesday, Dec. 5, when decorators get together and put their trees up.

The evening auction and gala is a 21 and over event. On Saturday, Dec. 8, the display is open to all from 9 a.m. to noon. As an added bonus, Santa attends every year and will be on site for photos as a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Children’s Literacy Program.

There is no cost for donating a tree, due to the support of the presenting sponsor. New this year is an opportunity for decorators not ready to commit to a large tree to take part in a Silent Auction of Mini-Trees under four feet tall. Mini-trees will be similar to those available in the live auction, at a much smaller scope and scale.

“It’s great to see families, businesses, service clubs and even groups of friends come out and decorate trees for the auction,” said Celeste Hill-Thomas, executive director of outreach, communications and foundation at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. “This year I’m really looking forward to what’s in store!”

“We want the entire community to have a chance to see what our tree decorators have worked so hard to create,” explained Hill-Thomas.

Auction tickets are $10, which contributes to the event total. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.