Parade honors veteran families

The Dalles honored veterans Monday with a parade, potluck and more. Pictured, a Patriot Guard biker makes an early run along the parade route.

Photo by Mark Gibson
The Dalles honored veterans Monday with a parade, potluck and more. Pictured, a Patriot Guard biker makes an early run along the parade route.

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Photo by Mark Gibson

Members of the Mid-Columbia Pathfinders march in the parade Monday.

Photo by Mark Gibson

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2471 float rolls down Third Street.

Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte

Lynn Guenther, Grand Marshal of The Dalles Veterans Day Parade, speaks at the Oregon Veteran’s Home.

Special recognition was paid to the family members of those who serve at the Veterans Day observance in The Dalles, which was held on Monday...

