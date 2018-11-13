Parade honors veteran families

Photo by Mark Gibson
The Dalles honored veterans Monday with a parade, potluck and more. Pictured, a Patriot Guard biker makes an early run along the parade route.
By RaeLynn Ricarte
As of Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Photo by Mark Gibson
Members of the Mid-Columbia Pathfinders march in the parade Monday.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2471 float rolls down Third Street.
Photo by RaeLynn Ricarte
Lynn Guenther, Grand Marshal of The Dalles Veterans Day Parade, speaks at the Oregon Veteran’s Home.
Special recognition was paid to the family members of those who serve at the Veterans Day observance in The Dalles, which was held on Monday...
