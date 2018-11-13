Ready to Raffle

Photo by Mark Gibson
This quilt will be up for raffle at the St. Peter’s Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Rd., The Dalles. Bazaar hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; raffle tickets are $1 or 6 for $5; and the winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. The quilt pattern is “Hunter’s Star” and contains 42 12-inch blocks. Its estimated value is $900. Quilters are, left to right, Lois Dunsmore, Brenda Trapp, Linda Huteson, Gladine Hattrup and Bobbi Wojtecki.
