The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Ready to Raffle

This quilt will be up for raffle at the St. Peter’s Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Rd., The Dalles. Bazaar hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; raffle tickets are $1 or 6 for $5; and the winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. The quilt pattern is “Hunter’s Star” and contains 42 12-inch blocks. Its estimated value is $900. Quilters are, left to right, Lois Dunsmore, Brenda Trapp, Linda Huteson, Gladine Hattrup and Bobbi Wojtecki.

Photo by Mark Gibson
This quilt will be up for raffle at the St. Peter’s Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Rd., The Dalles. Bazaar hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; raffle tickets are $1 or 6 for $5; and the winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. The quilt pattern is “Hunter’s Star” and contains 42 12-inch blocks. Its estimated value is $900. Quilters are, left to right, Lois Dunsmore, Brenda Trapp, Linda Huteson, Gladine Hattrup and Bobbi Wojtecki.

As of Tuesday, November 13, 2018

﻿

This quilt will be up for raffle at the St...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)