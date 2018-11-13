Riverhawk standouts recognized

Contributed photo
The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its October Athletes of the Month last Friday at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe. Pictured are, from left to right, Andy Lopez and Jake Roetcisoender (boys soccer), Addie Klindt (girls soccer), Mikiyle Branther and Caleb Parsons (cheer), Hanna Ziegenhagen, Rey Aviluz and Gabe Lira (cross country), Reed Twidwell (football) and Kilee Hoylman (volleyball). Through the 2018-2019 sports season, student-athletes are selected by their respective coaches for representing their programs through sportsmanship, work ethic and scholastics.
The Dalles Riverhawk Booster Club honored its October Athletes of the Month last Friday at the monthly Booster Club Morning Breakfast held at The Riv Cafe...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment