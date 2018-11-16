Cheer breaks seal on competitive season

Contributed photo/Beverly Nañez
The Dalles cheer squad posted promising results at last week’s Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association All-State competition in Springfield. In the photo are, from front left and clockwise around, Meli Avila, Olivia Thomas, Emily Adams, Mikylie Brantner, Cynthia Elias, Amber Hillegas, Ellie Cardosi, Zaida Lopez, Hannah Wallis, Breanna Birchfield, Caleb Parsons, Stephanie Flores, Hannah Kortge, Karla Hernandez, Giselle Schwartz, Nathan Nañez and MacKenzie Smith.
Since taking over The Dalles cheer program four years ago, head coach Kelsey Sugg-Wallace has never fielded stunt groups for the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association All-State competition...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment