Cheer breaks seal on competitive season

Adams earns state nod at OCCA event in Springfield

The Dalles cheer squad posted promising results at last week’s Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association All-State competition in Springfield. In the photo are, from front left and clockwise around, Meli Avila, Olivia Thomas, Emily Adams, Mikylie Brantner, Cynthia Elias, Amber Hillegas, Ellie Cardosi, Zaida Lopez, Hannah Wallis, Breanna Birchfield, Caleb Parsons, Stephanie Flores, Hannah Kortge, Karla Hernandez, Giselle Schwartz, Nathan Nañez and MacKenzie Smith.

Contributed photo/Beverly Nañez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, November 16, 2018

Contributed photo/Beverly Nañez

The Dalles fielded three stunt groups and two individuals for action in the first competitive event of the season last week in Springfield. Nathan Nañez, on left, placed sixth out of 18 boys, while Emily Adams, on right, claimed sixth in the girls’ division for an all-state spot.

Since taking over The Dalles cheer program four years ago, head coach Kelsey Sugg-Wallace has never fielded stunt groups for the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association All-State competition...

