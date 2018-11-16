Looking Back on November 18, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Cheryl Green and Lee Langston contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows “The Dalles, January 1885, opposite the post office,” according to a partially visible label at the bottom of the print. It is from the digital archives of The Dalles Chronicle.

The same view, also taken in 1885, but without snow, can be found in the online photo archive at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. In that photograph the first business sign beyond the partial “Drugs” sign on left can be seen, and reads, “Stoves, Tinware & Hardware.” Just beyond that sign is one reading “Tobacco, Books and Stationery, Cigars.”

A third image, also found on the CGDC’s online collection, shows the “Old OWR&N shops at The Dalles,” during that same winter.