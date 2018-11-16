The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Looking Back on November 18, 2018

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to include and spell out your name.


To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to include and spell out your name.

By TDC Archive

As of Friday, November 16, 2018

﻿

photo

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Cheryl Green and Lee Langston contributed to this report.

Last week’s History Mystery, above, shows “The Dalles, January 1885, opposite the post office,” according to a partially visible label at the bottom of the print. It is from the digital archives of The Dalles Chronicle.

The same view, also taken in 1885, but without snow, can be found in the online photo archive at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. In that photograph the first business sign beyond the partial “Drugs” sign on left can be seen, and reads, “Stoves, Tinware & Hardware.” Just beyond that sign is one reading “Tobacco, Books and Stationery, Cigars.”

A third image, also found on the CGDC’s online collection, shows the “Old OWR&N shops at The Dalles,” during that same winter.

photo

From the Chronicle archives, a “salmon god symbol found at Big Eddy by Geo and Harry Penny, 1912.”

20 years ago – 1998

Thanksgiving arrives next week, and the holiday needn’t be lonely for anyone as preparations continue this week for the 10th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)