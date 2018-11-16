The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Natural Magic

The Dalles author Jane Gibson, left, explores the magic of the natural world, human nature and the beauty of redemption with the “Scarlet Tortoise Expedition.” She partnered with her daughter Flora, right, whose illustrations appear throughout the book.

The Dalles author Jane Gibson, left, explores the magic of the natural world, human nature and the beauty of redemption with the “Scarlet Tortoise Expedition.” She partnered with her daughter Flora, right, whose illustrations appear throughout the book.

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Friday, November 16, 2018

photo

Image courtesy Flora Gibson

This illustration of a chickadee appears in “The Scarlet Tortoise Expedition.”

The greatest gift you can give your family for Christmas is quality time, and local author Jane Gibson has made that easier with a new adventure-filled novel that everyone can enjoy...

