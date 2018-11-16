For the Record for November 17, 2018

Contributed photo/OSP
Zachary Rivera, 32, a resident of Mulino, Ore., died in a single-vehicle crash the morning of Nov. 14 on Interstate 84 milepost 89 east of The Dalles. Initial investigation revealed Rivera’s 2000 Dodge Ram pickup was westbound when the vehicle hit the guardrail, crossed both lanes, and went down an embankment on the south side of the interstate. Rivera was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Oregon State Police were assisted by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty...
