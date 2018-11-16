Riverhawk soccer gets six all-league recipients

The Dalles boys’ soccer players, pictured from left to right, Omar Torres, Julian Quintana, Alex Gutierrez, Andy Lopez, Jake Roetcisoender and Reed Twidwell received Intermountain Conference awards for their play on the varsity field this fall. Roetcisoender and Twidwell were first-team winners, Lopez and Gutierrez earned spots on the second team and Torres and Quintana, both junior defenders, notched honorable mention bids.
Once again, The Dalles boys’ soccer team improved on its record, goals scored and defense, which marked the third straight season of such an accomplishment under head coach Matthew Dallman...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment