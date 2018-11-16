The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Stories and Poetry

Native American storyteller Ed Edmo performs at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.

Photo by Mark Gibson
Native American storyteller Ed Edmo performs at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library.

As of Friday, November 16, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo courtesy Jessica Griffin Conner

Oregon Poet Laureate Kim Stafford is pictured speaking with students at The Dalles Campus of Columbia Gorge Community College.

Wednesday, Nov...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)