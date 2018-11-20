The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Dufur tumbles its way into 1A title game

Rangers far from perfect in their 46-0 semifinal win over Hosanna

Dufur Ranger running back Tanner Masterson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, added scoring grabs of 4 and 27, posted a quarterback sack and an interception in Saturday’s 46-0 shutout of Hosanna Christian. Dufur’s offense put up 404 yards and the defense held Hosanna Christian to 94 yards of offense, 54 in the first half. The Lions had one red zone drive for the game and advanced past the 50-yard line on two drives.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Dufur football players, from left to right, Tabor McLaughlin and Abraham Kilby contributed offensively and defensively in the team’s 46-0 state semifinal win Saturday at Summit High School in Bend. The No. 1-ranked and undefeated Rangers head to Hillsboro for a state title contest versus the St. Paul Buckaroos at 11 a.m. Saturday.

BEND – From the outside looking in, fans and spectators witnessed a crowning achievement, as the No...

