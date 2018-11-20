Dufur tumbles its way into 1A title game

Contributed photo/Robert Wallace
Dufur Ranger running back Tanner Masterson rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, added scoring grabs of 4 and 27, posted a quarterback sack and an interception in Saturday’s 46-0 shutout of Hosanna Christian. Dufur’s offense put up 404 yards and the defense held Hosanna Christian to 94 yards of offense, 54 in the first half. The Lions had one red zone drive for the game and advanced past the 50-yard line on two drives.
BEND – From the outside looking in, fans and spectators witnessed a crowning achievement, as the No...
