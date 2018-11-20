Riverhawk runners get postseason awards

Contributed photo
The Dalles cross country athletes capped their season with all-league and team honors at last week’s year-end banquet at The Dalles Middle School. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Samuel Alvarez, Nick Caracciolo, Friedrich Stelzer and Gabe Lira. In the front row are, from left, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Liz Tapia, Tressa Wood and Emma Mullins. By virture of their state finishes, both Alvarez and Mullins were named as third-team all-state winners.
For The Dalles senior Emma Mullins, running has taught her how to focus on what’s important, from friends and family, to hard work and dedication...
