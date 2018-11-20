Veterans honored in TD

Photo by Mark Gibson
Six residents were honored with a ceremonial presentation of medals at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles Nov. 15. Presenting the medals were Staff Sgt. Troy Koski, far left in background, facing the camera, and Sgt. First Class Roger Montavon, also in fatigues at left, with his back to the camera. Honored were, left to right, Private 1st Class George A. “Skip” Fisher, U.S. Army, 1953-1958; Sgt. Nicky Goddard, U.S. Army, 1968 to 1970; Col Bill V. Holt, U.S. Army 1956 to 1983; Pvt. 1st Class Kenneth J. Talbot, U.S. Army, 1970 to 1972; and receiving the honors for Tec-5 Kelly S. Winston, who died in October, is Mary Jacobs of Hood River. Not pictured is Spec. 4 Gregory Z Payne, U.S. Army, 1968 to 1971.
