Athletics East qualifies 10 for nationals

Contributed photo/Angela Hanson
Athletics East Running Club qualified 10 for the Junior Olympic Nationals at last week’s Junior Olympic Regional Meet in Yakima, Wash., led by the boys’ squad that edged out the Salem Running Club by one point to punch their ticket. In the group photo are, from left to right, Taylor Fox, David Wring, Juan Diego Contreras, Spencer Coburn, Emily Johnson, Caitlin Frakes, Caitie Wring, Friedrich Stelzer, Luz Tapia and Gavin Cates.
Doing well at state opened some eyes...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment