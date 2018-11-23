The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Six mile stretch of Columbia River Highway opens

News and information from our partners

Jobs available at future youth center in Wasco

By Mark Gibson

As of Friday, November 23, 2018

﻿

Interested in working in the city of Wasco?

Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) is actively recruiting for staff at a planned 14-bed childrens’ diversion center that would employ 50 people, the final requirement in receiving construction approval for the facility, according to Carol Olmstead of the Wasco Event Center, which is working with CCS on the project...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)