Jobs available at future youth center in Wasco

Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) is actively recruiting for staff at a planned 14-bed childrens’ diversion center that would employ 50 people, the final requirement in receiving construction approval for the facility, according to Carol Olmstead of the Wasco Event Center, which is working with CCS on the project...
