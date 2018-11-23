The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Six mile stretch of Columbia River Highway opens

News and information from our partners

Looking Back on November 25, 2018

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to include and spell out your name.


To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, enter ext. 107, and leave a message. Be sure to include and spell out your name.

By TDC Archive

As of Friday, November 23, 2018

﻿

photo

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Nancy Williams, Diana Weston and Alan Winans contributed to this report.

Despite there being few clues as to location in last week’s History Mystery, scanned from a print from the archive of The Dalles Reminder, a number of readers correctly identified the Celilo Transfer Station as the location.

Williams, Weston and Winans noted the station was energized in 1970, but the photograph was taken during an upgrade in 1982.

The caption, published June 25, 1982, reads, “Relocation for DC upgrade: Chief Operator John Richards stands amidst the huge power system to be moved during site preparation for a $35 million expansion project at the Celilo converter station, about a mile [south] of the city. Richards, who has been at the Celilo station since 1968, said a major portion of 230 KV alternate-current bus switches and other equipment will be relocated to make room for a new direct-current upgrade.”

20 years ago – 1998

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Wasco County Historical Museum was one stop for Wisconsin native Jim Jenkins, as he retraces the Oregon Trail on foot...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)