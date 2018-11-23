Looking Back on November 25, 2018

History Mystery

Terray Harmon, Nancy Williams, Diana Weston and Alan Winans contributed to this report.

Despite there being few clues as to location in last week’s History Mystery, scanned from a print from the archive of The Dalles Reminder, a number of readers correctly identified the Celilo Transfer Station as the location.

Williams, Weston and Winans noted the station was energized in 1970, but the photograph was taken during an upgrade in 1982.

The caption, published June 25, 1982, reads, “Relocation for DC upgrade: Chief Operator John Richards stands amidst the huge power system to be moved during site preparation for a $35 million expansion project at the Celilo converter station, about a mile [south] of the city. Richards, who has been at the Celilo station since 1968, said a major portion of 230 KV alternate-current bus switches and other equipment will be relocated to make room for a new direct-current upgrade.”