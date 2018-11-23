The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Six mile stretch of Columbia River Highway opens

News and information from our partners

Robotic surgery comes to MCMC

Smaller cuts, greater precision speed up healing for patients

Guests were allowed to use Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s new da Vinci robotic surgery system to put tiny rings on tiny pointy towers, showing the intricate maneuverability of the machine.

Contributed photo
Guests were allowed to use Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s new da Vinci robotic surgery system to put tiny rings on tiny pointy towers, showing the intricate maneuverability of the machine.

By Neita Cecil

As of Friday, November 23, 2018

﻿

photo

Contributed photo

Dr. Marc McAllister, a urologist, poses with the new da Vinci robotic surgery system. He’d been doing surgeries in Portland at a hospital there with a da Vinci. Now that Mid-Columbia Medical Center has a da Vinci, he can help patients locally.

photo

Contributed photo

At a recent public viewing of Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s new da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, hospital CEO Dennis Knox sat at the controls and maneuvered the robotic arms of the da Vinci in a simulated environment. He said he got pretty good at it.

When Dr...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)