Six mile stretch of Columbia River Highway opens

As of Friday, November 23, 2018

A six-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23. This stretch of road between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth State Park has been closed since Sept. 4, 2017, and the start of the Eagle Creek Fire. The recovery included the removal of about 9,000 trees in danger of falling on the road and installation of more than 3,000 feet of protective fencing. Visitors as always should be alert when traveling on roads in the Gorge. Go to Tripcheck.com for highway conditions.

