Celebrating a ‘Hollywood Christmas’

TD opens season with annual Starlight Parade

Rylan Hurff, 3, of Rufus, top, marvels over the wonders of Santa’s sleigh and reindeer with his grandmother Lorraine Massey of Cascade Locks. It was parked outside The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce office at the conclusion of the Starlight Parade Friday evening for the community tree lighting ceremony.

Photo by Mark Gibson
By Mark Gibson

As of Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Photo by Mark Gibson

The Dalles High School marching band performs in the Starlight Parade Friday night. They took third place in the parade.

Photo by Mark Gibson

Brody Petterson, left, visiting from Salem, holds an umbrella sheltering Sharon Frasier of The Dalles during the Starlight Parade Friday evening. They were watching from along Second Street downtown The Dalles.

Photo by Mark Gibson

The conductor waves from the Kiwanis Christmas train during the Starlight Parade.

Cool temperatures and intermittent rain were unable to dampen the holiday enthusiasm of those attending The Dalles’ Starlight Parade Friday evening, as parade goers enjoyed the light parade entries, hot chili and a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce following the parade...

