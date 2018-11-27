Celebrating a ‘Hollywood Christmas’

Cool temperatures and intermittent rain were unable to dampen the holiday enthusiasm of those attending The Dalles’ Starlight Parade Friday evening, as parade goers enjoyed the light parade entries, hot chili and a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony and visits with Santa at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce following the parade...
