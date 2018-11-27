County urged to take on building codes

After hearing encouragement Nov. 19 from its city counterparts to keep building codes services local, Wasco County will likely try to take on the service itself.

The county officially has the service already, but it is currently being performed by the state after the previous provider, Mid-Columbia Council of Governments (MCCOG), closed shop earlier this year.

But the state has said if it continues to provide the service it will close its local office and offer services out of either Pendleton or Salem.

Further, a large cash reserve in the program — either $3.9 million or $4.3 million, officials had varied figures — would go back to the state if the state continues to offer the service.

The reserve was generated from large permit fees paid by Google and windfarms in the eastern counties also served by MCCOG.

The potential loss of local offices and the reserve are key motivators in having the county provide the service.

The downside is the county would have to create a new department, find space for it, and, crucially, hire expensive, hard-to-find employees. For those reasons, the county has shown a reluctance to take it on.

In fact, the county wrote the state recently to essentially decline taking on the service.

But it rescinded that stance after learning about the loss of the local office and the reserves.

The state has asked the county to let it know by the end of the year what it decides to do.

Since Wasco County didn’t include the city in its original decision to turn the service over to the state, which caused some “angst,” said Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege at the Nov. 19 meeting of the county commission and The Dalles City Council, it was decided to have the joint meeting to include the city in its discussions.

At the meeting, city officials pledged to support the county. City Councilor Russ Brown said, “We’re on your side, and we’ll do what we can to make it work.”

Several speakers said they preferred the state to keep it, contingent upon the office staying local. But that didn’t seem to be in the cards.

After the meeting, Hege couched the next steps in cautionary terms. “There are still some questions that we need information/answers to,” but if the building codes office won’t stay local if the state takes it over, “I think the county will look at trying to proceed and how we can potentially provide the service.”

The question of how the large reserve will be divided among the four counties that contributed to it — Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler — also hangs in the air. The state wants the county to decide what it will do before the state tries to untangle who is owed what, a process that will be difficult because of the state of the records kept by MCCOG. The county, conversely, was hoping for an answer on the reserve before it made a decision.

Hege said the state did a good job running the program before, and he thinks that’s the ideal solution. He thinks service demands will mean the state ends up keeping a local office open, and he hoped the state would come to its senses and keep it open.

By law, building codes are a core service of the state, not the county, according to Tyler Stone, administrative officer for Wasco County.

And while the state has made it clear it will not provide local services, which Hege saw as them “not owning up to their responsibilities,” he said the state has also made clear that it will do whatever it can to help the county get its own service going.

There was talk at one point of the city taking on building codes services, since some 75-85 percent of all building permits in the county are issued within city limits. But it was learned that the city could only provide the service within city limits, and the reserve would be forfeited.

The county could contract with the city for services within the county, Stone said.

Stone said if the state did take back the program, it would have personnel in Wasco County “a couple days a week” and in outlying areas much less often than that.

The loss of a local office would end a long precedent. Before MCCOG provided building codes services locally, the state did.

Stone said if the state kept it, they would have to fund it. Plus, they could pull in other personnel to fill in if a local office is short-staffed due to either vacations or illnesses, for example.

A county-run office would not have access to other personnel in the event of employee absence.

“There’s no coverage,” Stone said. “I’m not saying Wasco County is going to do a bad job. We’re going to do the best job we can, but the realities are the realities.”

Stone said if it was a strictly financial question, he would opt to let it go back to the state. But it would adversely impact service levels to local contractors and citizens.

Officials were keen that building codes services stay local and accessible, since it is a crucial factor in economic growth.

Erik Kerr, general manager of Crestline Construction, said the larger issue was having a smooth permitting process, and not one that was so challenging that potential businesses would go elsewhere, and take their jobs with them.

He added that there have been questions about the safety and quality of inspections.

He spoke of the decades-long idea of having a one-stop shop that combined both city and county planning services and state building code services. That idea was proposed recently by the county but nixed by the city over potential costs.

Dan McHale, who owns Hire Electric Inc. in The Dalles, said not having local inspections would “really ... damper, hinder, the process of getting projects done.”

Wasco County Commissioner Rod Runyon said it could help to ask legislators to weigh in on keeping the office local. Runyon said, “Tell me why an area this size ... why they wouldn’t have an office here when they’ve had one forever.”

Mindy McHale, also an owner of Hire Electric, said she worried about safety and policing of projects without local inspectors. She said she’s seen construction projects without posted permits, and when inspectors work locally, they get to know an area and they can find such problems themselves.