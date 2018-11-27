The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Operation 10-4 complete; Dufur beats St. Paul

Rangers win 10th title, fourth in a row, 38-32 in Hillsboro

Dufur Ranger seniors, from left to right, Cole Kortge, Tanner Masterson, Derek Frakes, Tabor McLaughlin, Abraham Kilby and Marcus Brown bask in the glory of the program’s fourth championship in a row following a 38-32 win over No. 3 St. Paul. Now with a 33-game winning streak, the Rangers will look to be just the second team to win five straight state crowns. In 52 career games, the senior class has a record of 49-3, with two of the losses by two points.

Photo by Ray Rodriguez
By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, November 27, 2018

HILLSBORO – In the world of sports, adjustments are the name of the game...

