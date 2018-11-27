The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Oregon Zoo marks 31st ‘ZooLights’

More than 1.6 million brightly colored lights transform the Oregon Zoo into a walk-through winter wonderland during ZooLights, opening Nov. 21.

Michael Durham photo courtesy Oregon Zoo
More than 1.6 million brightly colored lights transform the Oregon Zoo into a walk-through winter wonderland during ZooLights, opening Nov. 21.

As of Tuesday, November 27, 2018

﻿

PORTLAND — The Oregon Zoo’s annual Christmas display, styled “ZooLights,” is back this year with a walk-through winter wonderland of more than 1...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)